Global Automotive PVC and PU Leather Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automotive PVC and PU Leather market was valued at 1271.01 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automotive PVC and PU Leather are both Artificial leather, a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.APAC is the largest consumption region in 2019, the consumption share is about 53% in 2019; Europe is the second largest consumption region in 2019, the market share is about 23%. The Automotive PVC and PU Leather market is relative concentrated market; key players include Benecke-Kaliko, Kyowa Leather Cloth, CGT, Vulcaflex, Scientex Berhad, Archilles, Mayur Uniquoters, Fujian Polyrech Technology, Wise Star, MarvelVinyls, Super Tannery Limited, etc. The revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 86% of the total revenue in 2019. Automotive PVC and PU Leather have two types,including PVC Leather and PU Leather,the former has a larger market share(94%). Automotive PVC and PU Leather have four main applications(Seats, Door Panel, Instrument Panel ,Consoles).The seats and door panel take the main market share(76% in total).

By Market Verdors:

Benecke-Kaliko

Kyowa Leather Cloth

CGT

Archilles

Vulcaflex

Mayur Uniquoters

Scientex Berhad

Fujian Polyrech Technology

Wise Star

Anhui Anli Material Technology

MarvelVinyls

Xiefu Group

Super Tannery Limited

Zhongtong Auto Interior Material

Longyue Leather

By Types:

PVC Leather

PU Leather

By Applications:

Seats

Door Panel

Instrument Panel

Consoles

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

