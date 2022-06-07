Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex in global, including the following market information:

The global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex market was valued at 2352.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4432.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex include LG Chem, Precision Dippings Manufacturing Ltd., Jubilant Bhartia Group, Zeon Chemicals, OMNOVA Solutions, Kumho Petrochemical, Synthomer, Nantex and Apcotex Industries Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrile R

