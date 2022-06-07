Global Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Respiratory Humidifying Equipment market was valued at 68.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Respiratory humidification is a process of warming, purification, and humidification of the respiratory gas artificially. The lung tissues start getting damaged due to dryness of the organs when the natural humidification fails. Thus, respiratory humidification is carried out for mechanically ventilated patients. An artificial respiration causes the epithelial mucus layer to become more viscous in a short time, impairing the ciliary function inside the nose. Thus to prevent such complications, the loss of heat and moisture are compensated by the humidification process. The humid air is provided to the nasal mucosa at 37 degrees Celsius (room temperature), with adjusted 100% relative humidity to maintain mucociliary clearance for long time. Respiratory humidifiers are used to heat and humidify the air of patients whose breathing is assisted by a ventilator in Intensive Care Units (ICU). The air must be conditioned to 37?C and at least 90% relative humidity. Over-humidification or under-humidification can lead to blocked airways, lung damage and infection. Respiratory humidifiers find application in healthcare systems in supplying warm moisture along with breathing gases to patients, especially pediatric patients and infants. This is necessary because the natural process of heating the inspired gas by the nasal mucosa during normal breathing is not achieved when providing respiratory support to patients with nasal cannula or mechanical ventilation. Hence, medical humidifiers, which are high flow, temperature-controlled devices, are used. The global market for humidifier devices has been experiencing a steady upswing because of their usefulness in reducing the need invasive therapy and other complicated interventions in patients. Such devices are particularly helpful for ventilated, dehydrated, and immobile patients, and also patients with newly formed tracheostomies and those receiving high flow of oxygen. Going forward too, the market will continue to expand on account of the rising awareness about their benefits and their ease of use in patients of all ages.

By Market Verdors:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Teleflex Incorporated

Intersurgical

Flexicare Medical Limited

Vapotherm

WILAmed

Hamilton Medical

Armstrong Medical

Pacific Medico

Breas

BioCare

Besmed Health Business

Shenyang RMS

By Types:

Hospital

Homecare

By Applications:

Adults

Neonates

