Global Recycling Equipment & Machinery Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Recycling Equipment & Machinery market was valued at 689.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

By Market Verdors:

Lefort

Danieli Centro Recycling

Morita Holdings Corporation

Forrec Srl Recycling

BHS Sonthofen

Panchal Plastic Machinery Private Ltd

Mid Atlantic Waste Systems

Idromec Spa

Recycling Equipment Manufacturing, Inc. (REM)

The CP Group

MSS optical sorting systems

Recycling Equipment Corporation (REC)

General Kinematics

Kiverco

Green Machine

M Machinex

American Baler

SHERBROOKE OEM

MHM Recycling Equipment

Godswill satisfies

Ceco Equipment Ltd.

Marathon Equipment

By Types:

Baler Presses

Granulators

Extruders

Agglomerators

By Applications:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Industrial Machineries

Electrical Equipment

