Lead Nurturing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lead nurturing is the process of developing relationships with buyers at every stage of the sales funnel, and through every step of the buyer's journey. It focuses marketing and communication efforts on listening to the needs of prospects, and providing the information and answers they need.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lead Nurturing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Lead Nurturing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lead Nurturing Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lead Nurturing Software include Pipedrive, Bitrix, DYL, FreeAgent Network, Jumplead, SnapApp, Conversica, We-Connect and CommuniGator, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lead Nurturing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lead Nurturing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Lead Nurturing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monthly Subscription
Annual Subscription
Global Lead Nurturing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Lead Nurturing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Lead Nurturing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Lead Nurturing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lead Nurturing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lead Nurturing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pipedrive
Bitrix
DYL
FreeAgent Network
Jumplead
SnapApp
Conversica
We-Connect
CommuniGator
Moon River Software
Drips Holdings
Firecart
Leadsberry
Nurture
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lead Nurturing Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lead Nurturing Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lead Nurturing Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lead Nurturing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lead Nurturing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lead Nurturing Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lead Nurturing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lead Nurturing Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Lead Nurturing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Lead Nurturing Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lead Nurturing Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lead Nurturing Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lead Nurturing Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
