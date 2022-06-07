Global Coal Trading Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Coal Trading market was valued at 8439.66 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The phenomenal infrastructural growth across the globe has created a huge demand for energy in several direct and indirect ways. The unprecedented rate of industrialization has also led to a huge need for energy, thereby triggering coal trading activities.

By Market Verdors:

Arch Coal

Coal India

Adaro

Bumi Resources

China Shenhua Energy

Glencore

SUEK

BHP

Peabody Energy

Anglo American

By Types:

Lignite

Sub-Bituminous

Bituminous

Anthracite

By Applications:

Power

Iron & Steel

Cement

