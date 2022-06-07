Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market was valued at 716.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Solar water pumps can supply water to locations which are beyond the reach of power lines. Commonly, such places relied on human or animal power or on diesel engines for their water supply.The Solar Water Pumps market was valued at 822 Million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach 1892 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Solar Power & Pump

Tata Power Solar

Grundfos

JISL

CRI Group

Lorentz

Shakti Pumps

Symtech Solar

Dankoff Solar

Greenmax

JNTech

ADA

Hanergy

MNE

By Types:

DC Surface Suction

AC Submersible

DC Submersible

AC Surface Pumps

By Applications:

Agriculture

Drinking Water

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 DC Surface Suction

1.4.3 AC Submersible

1.4.4 DC Submersible

1.4.5 AC Surface Pumps

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Agriculture

1.5.3 Drinking Water

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Market

1.8.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global AC and DC S

