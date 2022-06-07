Global BDP Flame Retardants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global BDP Flame Retardants market was valued at 691.5 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

BDP a halogen?free bisphosphate flame retardant used in engineered resins, It has low volatility, excellent hydrolytic stability, and high thermal stability that can tolerate the high processing temperature required for engineered resins. It is recommended for use in PC/ABS, PPO/HIPS, epoxy resins.As for consumption, North America, Europe and China is the mainly consumption regions due to the big demand of downstream applications. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region, having the percentage of 40.71%, in 2018. In the region of Asia Pacific, China is the main consumption country, occupying 40.40% in 2018.

By Market Verdors:

ICL

Daihachi Chemical

Lanxess

Zhejiang Wansheng

Jiangsu Yoke

ADEKA

Shandong Moris

Ocean Chem

Qingdao Fundchem

Shengmei Plastify

Dianshifang Chemical

Yancheng Daming Chemical

By Types:

Phosphorus Content Below 9%

Phosphorus Content Above 9%

By Applications:

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Wires & Cables

Transportation

Automobile Parts

