CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A content delivery network (CDN) is a system of distributed servers (network) that deliver pages and other Web content to a user, based on the geographic locations of the user, the origin of the webpage and the content delivery server.

This report contains market size and forecasts of CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services include Verizon Digital Media Services, Fastly, Inc, Webzilla Enterprise Hosting, DataCamp Limited, Akamai Technologies, G-Core Labs, MetaCDN and StackPath, LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monthly Subscription

Annual Subscription

Global CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Verizon Digital Media Services

Fastly, Inc

Webzilla Enterprise Hosting

DataCamp Limited

Akamai Technologies

G-Core Labs

MetaCDN

StackPath, LLC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CDN (Content Delivery Network) Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1

