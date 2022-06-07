Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
All-in-One Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions include Adaptive Insights, CCH Tagetik, Workiva, Prophix, Oracle, OneStream Software, IBM, Anaplan and Host Analytics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
All-in-One
Customized service
Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adaptive Insights
CCH Tagetik
Workiva
Prophix
Oracle
OneStream Software
IBM
Anaplan
Host Analytics
Sigma Conso
BOARD International
SAP
CXO Software
Jedox
Vena Solutions
Kaufman Hall (Axiom Software)
Longview
Kepion
Infor
Solver
BlackLine
CAMMS
CP Corporate Planning
Donnelly
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3
