Global Beta-Alanine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Beta-Alanine market was valued at 66.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Beta-alanine is a white powder, dissolved in water, soluble in methanol and ethanol, insoluble in ether and acetone. And it is a non-essential amino acid and is the only naturally occurring beta-amino acid. Beta-alanine is widely used as nutrition supplements. It is a naturally occurring nonessential amino acid used to increase intramuscular muscle carnitine (not to be confused with carnitine), which plays a role in the ability of muscle tissue to contract. It can be used in pharmaceutical, food and feed additives, etc.China is the largest production beta-alanine countries. The production of beta-alanine is mainly focuses on Shandong Province. For production, the China production of beta-alanine will reach 4510.9 MT by the end of year 2015. For demand market of beta-alanine, there is also a certain space in the next few years. Beta-alanine is used in a wide variety of industrial applications. The major uses are in the health care products, food additives, pharmaceutical, feed additives and other industries. EU, US and China are the main consumption areas. Although sales of beta-alanine brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

By Market Verdors:

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

Xinfa Pharmaceutical

Wuhan Microsen Technology

Yangzhou Baosheng Bio-Chemical

Huaheng Biotech

Haolong Biotechnology

Zhangjiagang Specom Biochemical

Huachang Pharmaceutical

ShangHai HOPE Industry

Sanhuan Chem

Shandong Yangcheng Biotech

By Types:

Food-grade beta-alanine

Pharmaceutical-grade beta-alanine

Feed- grade beta-alanine

By Applications:

Health care products

Food additives

Pharmaceutical

Feed additives

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

