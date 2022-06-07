Recruitment Automation Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recruitment Automation Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Recruitment Automation Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Recruitment Automation Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Web-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Recruitment Automation Software include JobDiva, JazzHR, Greenhouse, SmartRecruiters, ZipRecruiter, Bullhorn, Zoho, LinkedIn and Hiretual, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Recruitment Automation Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Recruitment Automation Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Recruitment Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Web-Based

Cloud-based

Global Recruitment Automation Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Recruitment Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Recruitment Automation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Recruitment Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Recruitment Automation Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Recruitment Automation Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JobDiva

JazzHR

Greenhouse

SmartRecruiters

ZipRecruiter

Bullhorn

Zoho

LinkedIn

Hiretual

Entelo

Fountain

CEIPAL Corp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recruitment Automation Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Recruitment Automation Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Recruitment Automation Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Recruitment Automation Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Recruitment Automation Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Recruitment Automation Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Recruitment Automation Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Recruitment Automation Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Recruitment Automation Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Recruitment Automation Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recruitment Automation Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recruitment Automation Software Companies

2022-2030 Report on Global Recruitment Automation Software Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Global and China Recruitment Automation Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

