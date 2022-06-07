2022-2027 Global and Regional Vulkollan Wheels Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Vulkollan Wheels market was valued at 24.66 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vulkollan Wheels are made of an elastomer based on raw materials from Bayer MaterialScience: Desmodur? 15 and special polyester polyols. The rubber-elastic material boasts outstanding mechanical load-bearing properties and dynamic load resistance.Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Vulkollan Wheels industry, especially in Europe and North America. The main market players are Stellana AB,Rader Vogel, Wicke, TELLURE, RWM Casters, Acorn Industrial Products, CERVELLATI, Pleiger, Brauer, KUNDERT AG, Watts, UW-ELAST AB, DM Wheel Systems, Revvo Caster,Finn-Valve Oy, Vulkoprin etc.The Production revenue of Vulkollan Wheels is about 84807 K USD in 2015. Europe is the largest consumption of Vulkollan Wheels, with a sales market share nearly 31.23% in 2015. The second place is North America region; following Europe with the sales market share over 29.81%. Asia Pacific (Ex. China) is another important consumption market of Vulkollan Wheels, enjoying 18.50 % sales market share in 2015. Vulkollan Wheels is used in Material Handling and Mechanical Engineering. Report data showed that 36.28 % of the Vulkollan Wheels market demand in Material Handling, 44.25% in Mechanical Engineering in 2015. There are three kinds of Vulkollan Wheels, which are Traction Wheels,Forklift Wheels and Guiding Wheels. Guiding Wheels are wildly used in the Vulkollan Wheels, with a production market share nearly 32.52% in 2015. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Vulkollan Wheels industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Vulkollan Wheels have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

By Market Verdors:

Stellana AB

Rader Vogel

Wicke

TELLURE

RWM Casters

Acorn Industrial Products

CERVELLATI

Pleiger

Brauer

KUNDERT AG

Watts

UW-ELAST AB

DM Wheel Systems

Revvo Caster

Finn-Valve Oy

Vulkoprin

By Types:

Traction Wheels

Forklift Wheels

Guiding Wheels

By Applications:

Materials Handling

Mechanical Engineering

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Vulkollan Wheels Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Vulkollan Wheels Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Vulkollan Wheels Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Vulkollan Wheels Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Vulkollan Wheels Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Vulkollan Wheels Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Vulkollan Wheels (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Vulkollan Wheels Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Vulkollan Wheels Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vulkollan Wheels (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Vulkollan Wheels Consumption and Market Share by Applic

