Global IC Trays Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global IC Trays market was valued at 282.64 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

IC trays are used for automated handling, protection, shipment and storage of sensitive electronic devices. Such as QFA, BGA, TSOP, and PGA packages. They also provide functions such as thermal resistance.IC Trays market is relatively fragmented with fierce competition. Daewon is the world-leading player in the global IC Trays market with a market share of about 8% in 2019, in terms of revenue, followed by Kostas, Sunrise, Peak International, SHIMON, Mishima Kosan, HWA SHU and ASE Group. The top 8 companies accounted for nearly 48% of the revenue market share in 2019. The Asia Pacific is the largest downstream region, occupied about 56% of the market share, in terms of volume. While the Asia Pacific market will continue to be at the forefront of global demand with a market share of around 60% in 2025. It has MPPE, PES, PS, ABS and other types. It can apply to electronic products and parts, and others.

By Market Verdors:

Daewon

Kostat

Sunrise

Peak International

SHINON

Mishima Kosan

HWA SHU

ASE Group

TOMOE Engineering

ITW ECPS

Entegris

EPAK

RH Murphy Company

Shiima Electronics

Iwaki

Ant Group

Hiner Advanced Materials

MTI Corporation

By Types:

MPPE

PES

PS

ABS

By Applications:

Electronic Products

Electronic Parts

