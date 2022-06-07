Global Cryogenic Freezer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cryogenic Freezer market was valued at 12.01 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The cryogenic freezer is usually cooler than -20? and is used to store drugs, enzymes, chemicals, viruses, bacteria, cell preparations, and tissue samples.In 2018, the global market revenue of cryogenic refrigerators was 7.5 billion yuan, which is expected to reach 10.3 billion yuan in 2025.From 2018 to 2025, we expect global revenue to grow at a compound annual rate of 4.77%.On the production side, North America was the largest market owner in 2018 with a 45% share, followed by Europe and Japan with 19% and 15% respectively.China is a close second with 12 per cent of the market.As the industry grows, global capacity will gradually shift from developed countries such as the us and Europe to emerging powers, particularly China.Currently the world`s leading producers have sai`s Thermal, Panasonic, Eppendorf, Aucma, Haier Biomedical, Meiling, Daihan Scientific, Nihon Freezer, Binder, So Low and IlShin, etc.On the consumer side, it has been used most in life sciences and pharmaceuticals in recent years, accounting for about 43 percent of the total market in 2018.Part of the cryogenic freezer products belong to the field of medical equipment.With the stable development of the global economy and the aggravation of the aging trend of the population, the investment in medical and health undertakings in various countries is increasing year by year, and people`s expenditure on health is also increasing day by day, among which the expenditure on medical equipment, which accounts for a relatively high proportion, is also increasing.According to Evaluate Med Tech`s 2018 global medical device market overview and 2024 outlook, the global sales volume of medical devices in 2017 was 400 billion us dollars, and it is expected to reach 600 billion us dollars in 2024, with an annual compound growth rate of 6%.From the perspective of region, the medical device industry in developed countries and regions such as the United States, Europe and Japan has an early development time, which requires high technical level and quality of medical device products. The market demand is dominated by the upgrading and upgrading of new products, with a large market size and stable growth.The emerging market represented by China is the most promising medical device market in the world. The product popularization demand and upgrading demand coexist, and the growth rate in recent years is higher than the world average.According to statistics from the blue book of China`s medical devices, the size of China`s medical device market reached 400 billion yuan in 2017, with an average annual compound growth rate of 24% from 2008 to 2017, which is much higher than the growth rate of the global medical device market in the same period.Cryogenic freezers are expected to be a strong driver in the life sciences and pharmaceuticals, with growth projected at 6 per cent over the next six years.In the future, if the national tax policy, the recognition conditions of high-tech enterprises or the situation of enterprises themselves change so that domestic enterprises do not meet the recognition conditions of high-tech enterprises, the enterprises will be unable to continue to enjoy the relevant preferential tax policies, may have a certain negative impact on the profitability of domestic enterprises.At the same time, with the escalation of world trade disputes, future transnational sales will be affected by the political environment, economic development level, trade policy and other factors of exporting countries. If these factors have adverse changes, they will have adverse effects on the domestic business.

By Market Verdors:

Thermo Fisher

Panasonic

Eppendorf

Aucma

Haier Bio-Medical

ZhongkeMeiling Cryogenics Company Limited

Daihan Scientific

Nihon Freezer

Binder

So – Low

IlShin

By Types:

Temperature: -20?~-80?

Temperature: below – 80 ?

By Applications:

Research Institutes and Universities

Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cryogenic Freezer Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cryogenic Freezer Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Temperature: -20?~-80?

1.4.3 Temperature: below – 80 ?

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cryogenic Freezer Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Research Institutes and Universities

1.5.3 Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Cryogenic Freezer Market

1.8.1 Global Cryogenic Freezer Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cryogenic Freezer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cryogenic Freezer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cryogenic Freezer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Cryogenic Freezer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Cryogenic Freezer Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cryogenic Freezer Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

