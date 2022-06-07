Global Outdoor Watch Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Outdoor Watch market was valued at 4041.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Outdoor watch is the one that can be worn in various sports and features one or multiple functions to meet the requirements of professional sports. It can offer your detailed data about environment during exercise, so it has great assistant and guidance meaning for outdoor enthusiasts.To be more exact, outdoor watches are not only is a watch, more like a hi-tech equipment. The outdoor watch is waterproof, shockproof, anti-shock and anti-friction, besides, it can measure pressure, height, heart rate and direction. Moreover, it probably has other value-added functions such as Tide Graph Display, computer operation, GPS and other emerging capabilities. The current popular outdoor sport watches are made of excellent stainless steel, titanium, aluminum, rubber, carbon fiber, or ceramic alloys. Selecting sport watch with different material can display the wearers` unique personality. With the development of the smartwatch in recent years, it is difficult to define the outdoor watch (also call sport watch).More and more smartwatch have the function of traditional outdoor watch. At present, in developed countries, the outdoor watch industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world`s famous enterprises are mainly concentrated in Switzerland, USA and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese outdoor watch production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

By Market Verdors:

Swatch Group

Rolex

Suunto

Casio

Seiko

Garmin

LUMINOX

Fossil

Citizen

Chopard

Movado Group

TIMEX

NOMOS Glash?tte

Ezon

Apple

Samsung

Pebble

Huawei

Sony

LG

Fitbit

By Types:

Quartz Movement

Mechanical Movement

By Applications:

Amateur Outdoor Enthusiasts

Professional Outdoor Enthusiasts

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

