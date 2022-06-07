Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software include Cisco, Pulse Secure, Fortinet, Citrix, Palo Alto Networks, WatchGuard, Google, MobileIron and Microsoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monthly Subscription

Annual Subscription

Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cisco

Pulse Secure

Fortinet

Citrix

Palo Alto Networks

WatchGuard

Google

MobileIron

Microsoft

HPE (Aruba)

F5

Zscaler

Cradlepoint

SecureLink

NetMotion Wireless

Apple

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1

