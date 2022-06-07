Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software include Cisco, Pulse Secure, Fortinet, Citrix, Palo Alto Networks, WatchGuard, Google, MobileIron and Microsoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monthly Subscription
Annual Subscription
Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cisco
Pulse Secure
Fortinet
Citrix
Palo Alto Networks
WatchGuard
MobileIron
Microsoft
HPE (Aruba)
F5
Zscaler
Cradlepoint
SecureLink
NetMotion Wireless
Apple
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Infrastructure VPNs Software Players in Global Market
