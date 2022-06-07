2022-2027 Global and Regional Meat Packaging Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Meat Packaging market was valued at 790.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Meat Packaging is the packaging of meat to avoid contamination and to ensure freshness of meat. Meat Packaging involves high barrier packaging to protect the pet food from oxygen and moisture and resist grease, odor, and tearing. Meat Packaging must perform several functions. Meat Packaging must protect against contamination and deterioration, provide product visibility, and display label information. Meat Packaging is also serve a merchandising function and must be appealing to consumers. The basic purpose of packaging is to protect meat and meat products from undesirable impacts on quality including microbiological and physio-chemical alterations.Owing to rigid downstream demand, the market of Meat Packaging is quite stable. United States Meat Packaging grew at a growth rate of 4.29% in 2015. United States Meat Packaging industry is dispersed. East of America occupies a dominant position for Meat Packaging, accounting for about 29.24% in 2015, followed by Southeast of America, with the revenue market share of 25.51%. Leading players in Meat Packaging industry are Bemis Company Inc., Winpak Ltd., Sealed Air Corp Amcor Limited is the three largest manufacturer of Meat Packaging, with the revenue market share of 9.16%, 8.34%, 8.80% in 2015. Processed Meat Packaging industry is the biggest application segment of the Meat Packaging market, in terms of sales value, with the market share of 82.82% in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

Amcor

Winpak Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Berry Plastic Group Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Amcor Limited

XtraPlast

Silgan Holdings Inc.

DowDuPont

Crown Holdings

Pactiv

Optimum Plastics

By Types:

Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Metal

By Applications:

Fresh Meat Packaging

Processed Meat Packaging

