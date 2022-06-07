Enterprise Social Networking Applications Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Social Networking Applications in Global, including the following market information:
Global Enterprise Social Networking Applications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enterprise Social Networking Applications market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enterprise Social Networking Applications include Google, Facebook, Microsoft, eXo Platform, VMware, Salesforce, Igloo, IBM and MangoApps, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Enterprise Social Networking Applications companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Enterprise Social Networking Applications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Social Networking Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
Web-Based
Global Enterprise Social Networking Applications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Social Networking Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Enterprise Social Networking Applications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Enterprise Social Networking Applications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Enterprise Social Networking Applications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Enterprise Social Networking Applications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Microsoft
eXo Platform
VMware
Salesforce
Igloo
IBM
MangoApps
HighQ
Infor
SAP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enterprise Social Networking Applications Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Enterprise Social Networking Applications Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Enterprise Social Networking Applications Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking Applications Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Enterprise Social Networking Applications Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Enterprise Social Networking Applications Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Enterprise Social Networking Applications Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Enterprise Social Networking Applications Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise Social Networking Applications Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Enterprise Social Networking Applications Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Social Networking Applications Players in Global
