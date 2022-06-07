2022-2027 Global and Regional Blown Film Extruder Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Blown Film Extruder market was valued at 943.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Blown Film Extrusion is an established process which is used to manufacture a wide range of commodity & specialized plastic films for the packaging industry. Also known as Film Blowing Process, this extrusion process generally comprises extrusion of molten thermoplastic tube and its constant inflation to several times of its initial diameter. This forms a thin, tubular product which may be used directly, or indirectly by slitting it to create a flat film.The global average price of Blown Film Extruder is in the decreasing trend, from 806 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 750 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Blown Film Extruder includes 5 Layers, 3 Layers, 7 Layers and Other, and the proportion of 5 Layers in 2016 is about 48%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Europe region is the largest supplier of Blown Film Extruder, with a production market share nearly 60% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Blown Film Extruder, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2016. Following China, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%. Market competition is not intense. Reifenhauser, HOSOKAWA ALPINE, Macchi, JINMING MACHINERY and POLYSTAR MACHINERY are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

W&H

Reifenhauser

HOSOKAWA ALPINE

Macchi

Davis-Standard

Bandera

JINMING MACHINERY

POLYSTAR MACHINERY

SML Extrusion

KUNG HSING PLASTIC

Macro

By Types:

3 Layers

5 Layers

7 Layers

By Applications:

Consumer& Food Packaging

Industry Packaging

Agricultural Film

Bags

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Blown Film Extruder Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Blown Film Extruder Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Blown Film Extruder Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Blown Film Extruder Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Blown Film Extruder Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Blown Film Extruder Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Blown Film Extruder (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Blown Film Extruder Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Blown Film Extruder Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Blown Film Extruder (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Blown Film Extruder Consu

