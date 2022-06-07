Freight Audit and Payment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Freight Audit and Payment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Freight Audit and Payment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Freight Audit and Payment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Customized Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Freight Audit and Payment include nVision Global, PayAnyBiz, Green Mountain Technology, Trax Technologies, U.S. Bank Freight Payment, Software Solutions Unlimited (SSI), National Traffic Services, Data2Logistics and CTSI-Global, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Freight Audit and Payment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Freight Audit and Payment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Freight Audit and Payment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Customized Service
Standardized Service
Global Freight Audit and Payment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Freight Audit and Payment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Freight Audit and Payment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Freight Audit and Payment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Freight Audit and Payment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Freight Audit and Payment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
nVision Global
PayAnyBiz
Green Mountain Technology
Trax Technologies
U.S. Bank Freight Payment
Software Solutions Unlimited (SSI)
National Traffic Services
Data2Logistics
CTSI-Global
Cass Information Systems
ControlPay
CT Logistics (The Commercial Traffic Company)
