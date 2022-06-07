Freight Audit and Payment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Freight Audit and Payment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Freight Audit and Payment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Freight Audit and Payment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Customized Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Freight Audit and Payment include nVision Global, PayAnyBiz, Green Mountain Technology, Trax Technologies, U.S. Bank Freight Payment, Software Solutions Unlimited (SSI), National Traffic Services, Data2Logistics and CTSI-Global, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Freight Audit and Payment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Freight Audit and Payment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Freight Audit and Payment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Customized Service

Standardized Service

Global Freight Audit and Payment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Freight Audit and Payment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Freight Audit and Payment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Freight Audit and Payment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Freight Audit and Payment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Freight Audit and Payment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

nVision Global

PayAnyBiz

Green Mountain Technology

Trax Technologies

U.S. Bank Freight Payment

Software Solutions Unlimited (SSI)

National Traffic Services

Data2Logistics

CTSI-Global

Cass Information Systems

ControlPay

CT Logistics (The Commercial Traffic Company)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Freight Audit and Payment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Freight Audit and Payment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Freight Audit and Payment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Freight Audit and Payment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Freight Audit and Payment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Freight Audit and Payment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Freight Audit and Payment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Freight Audit and Payment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Freight Audit and Payment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Freight Audit and Payment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Audit and Payment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Freight Audit and Payment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Audit and Payment Companies

4 Market Si

