Global Enriched Flour Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Enriched Flour market was valued at 7112.37 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Enriched flour is flour with specific nutrients returned to it that have been lost while being prepared. These restored nutrients include iron and B vitamins (folic acid, riboflavin, niacin, and thiamine). Calcium may also be supplemented. The purpose of enriching flour is to replenish the nutrients in the flour to match the nutritional status of the unrefined product. This differentiates enrichment from fortification, which is the process of introducing new nutrients to a food.Enriched flour has gained status globally, as they enhance the quality of the white flour. Changing lifestyle and consumer`s growing consumption of ready-to-eat food products are key drivers of this market. Moreover, increased demand for enriched flour in bakery & confectionery followed by the growth of this segment is propelling the growth of enriched flour market.

By Market Verdors:

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

Associated British Foods

Ingredion Incorporated

The Hain Celestial Group

General Mills

Bunge

The Scoular Company

Parrish and Heimbecker

Knappen Milling

The Caremoli Group

SunOpta

Limagrain

By Types:

Cereals

Legumes

By Applications:

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Baby Food

Soups & Snacks

Prepared Meals

