Global Electromagnetic Clutches Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Electromagnetic Clutches market was valued at 369.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Electromagnetic clutches are the clutches function under the effect of electromagnetic force, control the joint and separation of the clutch based on the power on/off of the coil. It make the torque transmit from active side to passive side with the function of electromagnetic energy, so as to complete the connection of mechanical mechanism, realized the transmission function of the drive system.Electromagnetic clutches has the characteristic like rapid response, strong durability, easy assembly maintenance, and so on, widely used in machine tools, automotive industry, packaging, printing, textile, light industry and office equipment. Market competition is fierce. Although major manufacturers have a big share, the market concentration is relatively low. In this report, the top 10 listed companies occupy about 57.50% of the Revenue market in 2015. The major manufacturers of Electromagnetic Clutches are Altra Industrial Motion, Mitsubishi Electric, Minebea, Osaki, Karl E. Brinkmann, Miki Pulley, Goizper, Danaher, Magtrol, Intorq, Ortlinghaus, Mayr, Merobel, Kobelco, Tianjin Electric, Chuang Xin, Guangde Lixin, Tian Ji, Steki, Chain Tail, Yan Clutch, Ogura Clutch, Kendrion, Hofo, Jiangyin Changsheng, Langfang Xinjia, Guang Da Motor and China Wanxiang. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Electromagnetic Clutches industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of Electromagnetic Clutches brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Electromagnetic Clutches field hastily.

By Market Verdors:

Altra Industrial Motion

Mitsubishi Electric

Minebea

Osaki

Karl E. Brinkmann

Miki Pulley

Goizper

Danaher

Magtrol

Intorq

Ortlinghaus

Mayr

Merobel

Kobelco

Tianjin Electric

Chuang Xin

Guangde Lixin

Tian Ji

Steki

Chain Tail

Yan Clutch

Ogura Clutch

Kendrion

Hofo

Jiangyin Changsheng

Langfang Xinjia

Guang Da Motor

China Wanxiang

By Types:

Dry Type

Wet Type

Magnetic Powder Type

By Applications:

Automotive Industry

Machine Tool

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis:

Global and Regional Market Analysis:

Market Trends:

Opportunities and Drivers:

Porters Five Force Analysis:

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electromagnetic Clutches Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electromagnetic Clutches Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Dry Type

1.4.3 Wet Type

1.4.4 Magnetic Powder Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electromagnetic Clutches Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive Industry

1.5.3 Machine Tool

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Electromagnetic Clutches Market

1.8.1 Global Electromagnetic Clutches Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electromagnetic Clutches Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electromagnetic Clutches Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electromagnetic Clutches Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Electromagnetic Clutches Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Electromagnetic Clutches Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Electromagnetic Clutches Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021

