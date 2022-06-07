Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global BOPP Synthetic Paper market was valued at 17.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

BOPP Synthetic Paper is Biaxial Oriented Polypropylene Synthetic Paper. There are two type of Synthetic Paper: BOPP and HDPE. Synthetic paper, from its early development and historical evolution, has typically been manufactured using synthetic resin derived from petroleum as its primary material. Naturally, this has given it characteristics similar to those of plastic film, but its appearance is remarkably similar to that of regular paper made from wood pulp. In addition, many synthetic papers have properties similar to those of regular paper. Asia region is the largest supplier of BOPP Synthetic Paper, with a production market share nearly 53.2% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, enjoying production market share about 41.3% in 2016. Market competition is intense. Yupo, Nan Ya Plastics are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Yupo

Nan Ya Plastics

HOP Industries

American Profol

By Types:

Coated Synthetic Paper

Uncoated Synthetic Paper

By Applications:

Label

Non-Label

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by BOPP Synthetic Paper Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Coated Synthetic Paper

1.4.3 Uncoated Synthetic Paper

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Label

1.5.3 Non-Label

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Market

1.8.1 Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers BOPP Synthetic Paper Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America BOPP Synthetic Paper Sales Volume

