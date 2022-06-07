2022-2027 Global and Regional String Inverters Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global String Inverters market was valued at 291.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

String Inverter, it applies primarily to solar photovoltaic (PV)generation equipment. Grid Interactive or grid tied systems often use string inverters, while non-grid tied or non-grid interactive inverters use charge controllers. An inverter is a device which changes electricity from DC (direct current) into AC (alternating current). String inverters are by far the most commonly deployed option globally and comprise the vast majority of the world`s inverter market. However, MLPE technologies are rapidly gaining popularity and market share as their costs have come down despite the global dominance of string inverters. The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share for string inverter till 2023. The Government targets, policy support, incentives such as feed-in traffics and tenders, and competitive bidding in the region will drive string invertors market during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Yaskawa

ABB

SMA Solar

Solaredge

Sungrow

Fronius

Solarmax

Delta

Eaton Corp

Chint

By Types:

Single-Phase

Three-Phase

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

