IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Customized Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service include EST Group, Simeio, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), AllClear ID, PwC, IDMWORKS, Oxford Computer Group, Ernst & Young and Edgile, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Customized Service
Standardized Service
Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
Banks
Hospitality
Healthcare
Government
Others
Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EST Group
Simeio
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
AllClear ID
PwC
IDMWORKS
Oxford Computer Group
Ernst & Young
Edgile
Aurionpro Solutions
Column Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IAM (I
