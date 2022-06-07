Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Advanced Polymer Composites market was valued at 954.02 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Advanced polymer composites are generally characterized or determined by unusually high strength fibres with unusually high stiffness, or modulus of elasticity characteristics, compared to other materials, while bound together by weaker matrices. These are termed Advanced polymer composites in comparison to the composite materials commonly in use such as reinforced concrete, or even concrete itself. The high strength fibers are also low density while occupying a large fraction of the volumeGlass fibers are prognosticated to account as a major product segment of the world advanced polymer composites market. These fibers are excessively used in a wide range of applications such as wind turbine, aerospace, and automotive. They could also account for a larger share in the global production of advanced polymer composites.

By Market Verdors:

Covestro

Hexcel

Koninklijke Ten Cate

SGL Group

Solvay

DowDuPont

GKN

Gurit

TEIJIN

Toray Industries

TPI Composites

By Types:

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

By Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Marine

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Advanced Polymer Composites Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Carbon

1.4.3 Glass

1.4.4 Aramid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Medical

1.5.6 Marine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market

1.8.1 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Advanced Polymer Composites Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

