Decanediamine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Decanediamine in global, including the following market information:

The global Decanediamine market was valued at 153.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 258.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Decanediamine include Arkema, Wuxi Yinda, HENGSHUI HAOYE CHMICAL, Evonik, Shandong Siqiang Chemical, Rianlon and Shangdong Chiyue, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Decanediamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Decanediamine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Decanediamine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Decanediamine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Decanediamine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Decanediamine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Decanediamine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Decanediamine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Decanediamine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Decanediamine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Decanediamine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Decanediamine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Decanediamine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Decanediamine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Decanediamine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Decanediamine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Decanediamine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Decanediamine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decanediamine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Decanediamine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decanediamine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decanediamine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decanediamine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Decanediamine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 98% Purity

4.1.3 99% Purity

4.2 B

