Service Procurement Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Services Procurement solution offers capabilities that help improve data transparency, mitigate risk, drive process efficiencies, and ensure quality within one system of record.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Service Procurement Solution in Global, including the following market information:
Global Service Procurement Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Service Procurement Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Service Procurement Solution include Upwork Enterprise, SAP Fieldglass, Beeline, TargetRecruit, PRO Unlimited, Kissflow Inc., TacticsX and Visichain Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Service Procurement Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Service Procurement Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Service Procurement Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Global Service Procurement Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Service Procurement Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Service Procurement Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Service Procurement Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Service Procurement Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Service Procurement Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Upwork Enterprise
SAP Fieldglass
Beeline
TargetRecruit
PRO Unlimited
Kissflow Inc.
TacticsX
Visichain Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Service Procurement Solution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Service Procurement Solution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Service Procurement Solution Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Service Procurement Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Service Procurement Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Service Procurement Solution Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Service Procurement Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Service Procurement Solution Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Service Procurement Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Service Procurement Solution Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Service Procurement Solution Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Service Procurement Solution Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Service Proc
