Global Automotive Electronics Control Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automotive Electronics Control market was valued at 3595.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An Electronic Control Unit (ECU) is any embedded system in automotive electronics that controls one or more of the electrical systems or subsystems in a vehicle.

By Market Verdors:

Delphi

Robert Bosch

General Motors Company (GM)

Texas Instruments

DowDuPont

Atmel Corporation

Magneti Marelli

Joyson Safety Systems

Denso

Mitsubishi

Hyundai

Continental

By Types:

Suspension Control Module

Transmission Control Module

Telematics Control Unit

Powertrain Control Module

Engine Control Unit

Brake Control Module

By Applications:

Communication & navigation systems

Entertainment systems

Chassis

Powertrain electronics

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Electronics Control Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Electronics Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Suspension Control Module

1.4.3 Transmission Control Module

1.4.4 Telematics Control Unit

1.4.5 Powertrain Control Module

1.4.6 Engine Control Unit

1.4.7 Brake Control Module

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Electronics Control Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Communication & navigation systems

1.5.3 Entertainment systems

1.5.4 Chassis

1.5.5 Powertrain electronics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automotive Electronics Control Market

1.8.1 Global Automotive Electronics Control Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Electronics Control Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Electronics Control Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Electronics Control Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

