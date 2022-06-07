A/B Testing Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A/B testing is an emerging approach to web page optimization that can be used to increase page metrics such as conversion rate registration rates. The AB test is essentially a separate inter-group experiment. The technical cost and resource cost of the previous AB test are relatively high. However, with the emergence of a series of professional visual experiment tools, the AB test has become a common method for website optimization.

This report contains market size and forecasts of A/B Testing Tools in Global, including the following market information:

Global A/B Testing Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global A/B Testing Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Multivariate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of A/B Testing Tools include AB Tasty, Adobe, BounceX, Bound, Campaigner, ClickTale, Convert Experiences, Dynamic Yield and Evergage, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the A/B Testing Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global A/B Testing Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global A/B Testing Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Multivariate

Univariate

Global A/B Testing Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global A/B Testing Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global A/B Testing Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global A/B Testing Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies A/B Testing Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies A/B Testing Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AB Tasty

Adobe

BounceX

Bound

Campaigner

ClickTale

Convert Experiences

Dynamic Yield

Evergage

Google

Instapage

Kameleoon

Leadpages

Leanplum

Monetate

Optimizely

Oracle

Persado

Qubit

SiteSpect

Unbounce

VWO

Webtrends Optimize

Zarget

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 A/B Testing Tools Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global A/B Testing Tools Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global A/B Testing Tools Overall Market Size

2.1 Global A/B Testing Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global A/B Testing Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top A/B Testing Tools Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global A/B Testing Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global A/B Testing Tools Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 A/B Testing Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies A/B Testing Tools Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 A/B Testing Tools Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 A/B Testing Tools Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 A/B Testing Tools Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global A/B Testing Tools Market Size Markets,

