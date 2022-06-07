Global Occupancy Sensor Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Occupancy Sensor market was valued at 2041.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.55% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Occupancy sensors are devices that detect when a space is unoccupied and accordingly automatically turn OFF (or dim) the lights, thereby saving energy. The device may also turn the lights ON automatically upon detecting the presence of people, providing convenience and a potential security aid. According to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, occupancy-based strategies can produce average lighting energy savings of 24%.Due to their relative simplicity and high energy-savings potential, coupled with energy code mandates, these sensors are a staple in new construction. They are also a common control feature in retrofit projects. Global occupancy sensor market key players include Signify, Schneider Electric, Honeywell and GE Current, they hold about 40% of global shares. Asia Pacific and Europe are the key market, have a share about 60%. PIR (passive infrared) Sensors is the key type, with a share over 50%. Non-residential application is the mainstream, which occupies about 70% of the global market.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7142599/global-occupancy-sensor-2022-387

By Market Verdors:

Signify

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

GE Current

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Crestron Electronics

Lutron Electronics

Acuity Brands

OPTEX

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc

Enerlites

Hubbell

ATSS

By Types:

PIR (passive infrared) Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Dual-technology Occupancy Sensors

By Applications:

Residential

Non-residential

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-occupancy-sensor-2022-387-7142599

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Occupancy Sensor Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PIR (passive infrared) Sensors

1.4.3 Ultrasonic Sensors

1.4.4 Dual-technology Occupancy Sensors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Occupancy Sensor Market

1.8.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Occupancy Sensor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Occupancy Sensor Sales V

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-occupancy-sensor-2022-387-7142599

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Ultrasonic Occupancy Sensor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Wireless Occupancy Sensor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Wireless Occupancy Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Microwave Occupancy Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

