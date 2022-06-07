Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable (AP/AR) automation software is designed to speed the processing of invoices and reduce or eliminate the errors inherent in a paper AP/AR process. For this AP/AR software will include invoice processing and receipt capture features, as well as tracking and compliance features. They will most often integrate with more comprehensive Accounting and ERP platforms. Sometimes they are billed strictly as an add-on to these broader platforms. Some strictly AP/AR software may be adequate for the needs of very small businesses, though generally they are meant to be integrated into a more comprehensive accounting solution.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software include Visor Limited, Anybill, AvidXchange, Basware, Beanworks, Newgen, Blinksale, Concur Invoice and Orienge, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

SaaS

Global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Visor Limited

Anybill

AvidXchange

Basware

Beanworks

Newgen

Blinksale

Concur Invoice

Orienge

Doxo

Taulia

FreshBooks

Gimmal

MineralTree

MIP

Nvoicepay

PaySimple

AccountEdge

Sage Intacct

TermSync

Tipalti

ZipBooks

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3

