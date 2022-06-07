2022-2027 Global and Regional Automated Test Equipment Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Automated Test Equipment market was valued at 4147.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automatic test equipment or automated test equipment (ATE) is any apparatus that performs tests on a device, known as the device under test (DUT), equipment under test (EUT) or unit under test (UUT), using automation to quickly perform measurements and evaluate the test results. An ATE can be a simple computer-controlled digital multimeter, or a complicated system containing dozens of complex test instruments (real or simulated electronic test equipment) capable of automatically testing and diagnosing faults in sophisticated electronic packaged parts or on wafer testing, including system on chips and integrated circuits.Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a major region for automated test equipment market over the forecast period. The growth in the region is mainly attributed to the significant presence of semiconductor industries in this region. China and Taiwan are expected to share the maximum market in Asia-Pacific regions.

By Market Verdors:

Aemulus Holdings Bhd

Chroma ATE Inc.

Aeroflex Inc.

Astronics Corporation

Advantest Corporation

LTX-Credence Corporation

Teradyne Inc.

STAr Technologies Inc.

Tesec Corporation

Roos Instruments, Inc.

Marvin Test Solutions Inc.

Danaher Corporation

By Types:

Non-Memory ATE

Memory ATE

Discrete ATE

By Applications:

Automotive

Consumer

Defense

IT& Telecommunications

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Automated Test Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Automated Test Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Automated Test Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Automated Test Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Automated Test Equipment Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Automated Test Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automated Test Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Automated Test Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (Volume and Value) by Appl

