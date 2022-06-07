Global Vacuum Interrupters Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Vacuum Interrupters market was valued at 2807.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.77% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vacuum interrupters are electronic devices used to cut out current arc to avoid accidents and equipment damages. Vacuum interrupters are installed in switchgear, circuit breakers, load break switches, and in several other devices for interrupting and extinguishing the electric current arc. These are one of the key components in semiconductor devices.Asia-Pacific leads the vacuum interrupter market globally with the biggest market share and is expected to grow with a high CAGR among the other regions. This growth is attributed to the growing industrialization and urbanization in the market. There is also a good scope for utilities sector in developed regions like North America and Europe, owing to grid modernization and replacement market for its aging power infrastructure. Oil & Gas are second most growing application for vacuum interrupters as there is growth in exploration and production activities around the globe. The end-users mining and transportation have a considerable combined share in the market.

By Market Verdors:

Toshiba

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

Actom

Shaanxi Baoguang Vacuum Electric Device

Crompton Greaves

Ls Industrial System

Meidensha

Chengdu Xuguang Electronics

Wuhan Feite Electric

China Zhenhua Electron Group Yuguang Electrical

Mitsubishi Electric

By Types:

Spiral Electrode

AMF Electrode

By Applications:

Oil&Gas

Mining

Utilities

Transportation

