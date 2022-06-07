Global Rifle Scopes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Rifle Scopes market was valued at 3010.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

There are three types of Rifle Scopes, Telescope Rifle Scopes, Reflective Rifle Scopes and Collimating Rifle Scopes. Among them, the telescopic sight is generally used as a sniper sight in the military field because it can magnify things in the distance, while the reflective sight and the collimating sight have no amplification effect, but can reduce the aiming time of the shooter. Therefore, in the military field, it is more used as a close combat auxiliary.In 2019, in terms of sales, the global rifle sight market is dominated by North America, accounting for about 30% of the global consumption. In 2020, 75% of the telescopes and rifles are aimed at. In 2020, the armed forces will account for 60%.

By Market Verdors:

Bushnell

Leupold

Burris

Nikon

Schmidt-Bender

WALTHER

Hawke Optics

Nightforce

BSA

Hensoldt

Vortex Optics

Barska

Aimpoint

LEAPERS

Tasco

Swarovski

Weaveroptics

Meopta

Gamo

Millett

Zeiss

Trijicon

Crimson Trace

China North Industries Group Corporation Limited

Sam Electric Appliance(Nantong)Co.,Ltd.

Nantong Universal Optical Instrument Co.Ltd.

Nantong Chengxin Optical Instrument Co.,Ltd.

By Types:

Telescope Rifle Scopes

Reflective Rifle Scopes

Collimating Rifle Scopes

By Applications:

Hunting

Shooting Sport

Armed Forces

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Rifle Scopes Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Rifle Scopes Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Telescope Rifle Scopes

1.4.3 Reflective Rifle Scopes

1.4.4 Collimating Rifle Scopes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rifle Scopes Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hunting

1.5.3 Shooting Sport

1.5.4 Armed Forces

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Rifle Scopes Market

1.8.1 Global Rifle Scopes Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rifle Scopes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rifle Scopes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Rifle Scopes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Rifle Scopes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Rifle Scopes Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rifle Scopes Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Rifle Scopes Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Rifle Scopes

