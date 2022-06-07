Vulnerability Management Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vulnerability management tools scan enterprise networks for weaknesses that may be exploited by would-be intruders. Should the scan find a weakness the vulnerability software suggests or initiates remediation action. In this way, vulnerability management software reduces the potential of a network attack. This approach to network security differs from firewalls, antivirus or antispyware software, and Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS). These security tools are designed to manage attacks on the network as they occur. In contrast, vulnerability management tools instead search for potential weaknesses and fix them in an attempt to mitigate potential future network attacks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vulnerability Management Solution in Global, including the following market information:

Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vulnerability Management Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vulnerability Management Solution include FireMon, Acunetix, Alert Logic, AlienVault, Attivo Networks, BeyondTrust, Brinqa, Digital Shadows and Ivanti, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vulnerability Management Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vulnerability Management Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vulnerability Management Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FireMon

Acunetix

Alert Logic

AlienVault

Attivo Networks

BeyondTrust

Brinqa

Digital Shadows

Ivanti

McAfee

Microsoft

Qualys

Rapid7

Recorded Future

SecPoint

SecurityScorecard

Skybox

Skyport Systems

Symantec

Tenable Inc

Tripwire

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vulnerability Management Solution Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vulnerability Management Solution Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vulnerability Management Solution Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vulnerability Management Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vulnerability Management Solution Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Vulnerability Management Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Vulnerability Management Solution Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vulnerability Management Solution Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vulnerability Management Solution Companies



