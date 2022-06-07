Global Camera Module Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Camera Module market was valued at 359.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A camera module is an image sensor integrated with a lens, control electronics, and an interface like CSI, Ethernet or plain raw low-voltage differential signaling.Asia Pacific camera module market accounted for over 50% of the revenue in 2017, owing to the existence of major smartphone and electronics component manufacturers. However, countries from North America and Europe are estimated to witness significant demand due to the presence of consumers with high disposable incomes and tech-savvy lifestyles in the region.

By Market Verdors:

Toshiba Corporation

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Cowell E Holdings Inc.

Partron Co., Ltd.

Lite-On Technology Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.

By Types:

CMOS

CCD

By Applications:

Medical

Smartphone & Tablet Pc

Automotive

Defence & Space

Industrial & Security

Consumer Electronics

