Global Hose Hoops Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hose Hoops market was valued at 155.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A hose hoop, or hose clamp is a device used to attach and seal a hose onto a fitting such as a barb or nipple.The market of hose hoop is affected by the automobile industry development situation. Over the past decades, there has been an increasing demand for the application of automobile in many countries and regions. Automobile industry witnesses the highest growth rate of hose hoop application, which holds more than 23% of the industry in 2016. General Industry and Water Treatment are also important application of hose hoop. Although sales of hose hoop may bring a lot of opportunities; for the new entrants with only advantage in capital but without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market The global hose hoop market comprises numerous players offering broad range of products. Lots of manufactures of hose hoop offer a wide range of hose hoop to fit aftermarket requirements. The concentration of the market is relative low, among those manufacturers; Norma Group, Ideal Clamp Products, Gates, Oetiker Group and Peterson Spring are the top 5 players.

By Market Verdors:

Norma Group

Ideal Clamp Products

Gates

Oetiker Group

Peterson Spring

Murray Corporation

Tianjin Kainuo Industrial

Sogyo

Rotor Clip

Yushin Precision

TOYOX

Ladvik

Canghzou Xinyu

BAND-IT (IDEX)

Voss Industries

Kale Clamp

Topy Fasteners

Togo Seisakusyo

Cangxian Sanxing

Mikalor

By Types:

Stainless Steel Hoops

Galvanized Hoops

By Applications:

Automotive Industry

General Industry

Water Treatment

