Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market was valued at 2665.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.85% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Passive fire protection (PFP) is an integral component of the components of structural fire protection and fire safety in a building. PFP attempts to contain fires or slow the spread, through use of fire-resistant walls, floors, and doors (amongst other examples). PFP systems must comply with the associated listing and approval use and compliance in order to provide the effectiveness expected by building codes.There are mainly two types of PFP: intumescent fire protection and vermiculite fire protection. In vermiculite fire protection, the structural steel members are covered with vermiculite materials, mostly a very thick layer. This is a cheaper option as compared to an intumescent one, but is very crude and aesthetically unpleasant.

By Market Verdors:

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Jotun

Hempel

Promat International

Kansai Paint

Teknos Group

Carboline

Nullifire

By Types:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

By Applications:

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Transportation

