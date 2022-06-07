Global Commercial Microwave Ovens Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Commercial Microwave Ovens market was valued at 5188.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Commercial microwaves are constructed with higher quality materials and designed for superior durability compared to a typical residential microwave. They are also designed for much more frequent and heavy use than a home model. A commercial microwave will typically have a much higher power output than a residential microwave.Commercial Microwave Ovens used in Food Service Industry and Food Industry. Report data showed that 46.99% of the Commercial Microwave Ovens market demand in Food Service Industry and 53.01% in Food Industry in 2016. There are three kinds of Commercial Microwave Ovens, which are Under 1 Cu. Ft Type, 1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type and Over 2 Cu.ft Type. Under 1 Cu. Ft Type is important in the Commercial Microwave Ovens, with a sales market share nearly 48.09% in 2016. North America is the largest sales regions of Commercial Microwave Ovens, with a sales value market share nearly 32.95% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales value market share over 30.97% in 2016. China is another important sales market of Commercial Microwave Ovens. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Commercial Microwave Ovens industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Commercial Microwave Ovens have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

By Market Verdors:

Galanz

Midea

Panasonic

SHARP

Whirlpool

Electrolux

Siemens

GE(Haier)

LG

Samsung

Toshiba

Bosch

Breville

By Types:

Under 1 Cu. Ft Type

1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type

Over 2 Cu.ft Type

By Applications:

Food Service Industry

Food Industry

