By 2028,the Global Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Systems Market Size is Estimated to be USD 178.4 Million

Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring (HHCM) System is a complete offering that helps hospitals monitor and standardize hand hygiene compliance while driving measurable clinical, operational and financial value.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Systems market size is estimated to be worth US$ 107.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 178.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% during forecast period 2022-2028.

Hand hygiene is currently recognized as the cornerstone of healthcare-associated infection (HAI) control. It can effectively prevent the hands from becoming the vectors of HAIs pathogens, consequently reducing the occurrence of HAIs. Healthcare-associated infections (HAI) or infections acquired in health-care settings are the most frequent adverse events in healthcare delivery worldwide. Hundreds of millions of patients are affected by healthcare-associated infections worldwide each year, leading to significant mortality and financial losses for healthcare systems.

Though hand hygiene is a relatively simple process, it is one of the most difficult-to-teach skills and an area where compliance is very low. Technological adoption and data analysis are the answer. Monitoring devices and reminder systems that use RFID, Bluetooth, and infra-red badges are being widely used. However, adherence to hand hygiene protocol remains low.

The classification of Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Systems includes Activity Monitoring, RTLS Monitoring and other. In 2021, RTLS Monitoring accounted for a share of 58.2% in the global Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Systems market.

Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Systems is widely used for Hospitals, Clinics and Other. In Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Systems market, Hospitals holds an important share.

Global key manufacturers of Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Systems include Ecolab, Stanley Healthcare, DebMed, Gojo Industries, CenTrak, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players occupied for a share over 59.42% in 2021. Many manufacturers have upgraded their HHCM systems to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to improve the safety of patients, staff and visitors. Contact tracing and tracking movement within hospitals has become more important.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/703558/hand-hygiene-compliance-monitoring-systems

About report customization:

The Global Information Research Department can customize the report according to your needs. The report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Please contact our sales team, they will ensure that you can get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

Global Info Research is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG