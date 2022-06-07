Global Aluminum Cold Plate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Aluminum Cold Plate market was valued at 279.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.89% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Liquid cold plates allow the cooling of the most of electronic components thanks to the circulation of liquid inside of a metal plate. The contact between the plate and the component extract calories and transmit them to the fluid circulating into the canals. The plate can integrate a system of turbulators in order to improve the thermal exchange and the homogeneity of the temperature under the component.Aavid holds 21.05% of the global market share. In the United States and Europe, Aavid, Lytron, Wakefield-Vette, Wieland MicroCool and Columbia-Staver are important players in the market. The USA is the largest consumption area of the Aluminum Cold Plate by volume in 2018 with 38.60% of global total consumption volume share. Europe and China are the followings with 15.20% and 31.17% by share. China is the world`s largest exporting country.
By Market Verdors:
Aavid
Lytron
Wakefield-Vette
Wieland MicroCool
Asia Vital Components
Xenbo Electric
Kawaso Texcel
Mersen
Hitachi
Columbia-Staver
TE Technology
DAU
Ellediesse
Cooltech s.r.l.
KTK Thermal
Aret? & Cocchi Technology
Suzhou Wint Electric
TAT Technologies
Wenxuan Hardware
Advanced Cooling Technologies
Mikros
Cool Tec Electronic GmbH
Tucker Engineering
MaxQ Technology
HS Marston
AusterlitzElectronics
EKL AG
Shanghai Kissthermal
Atherm
ThermaMasters
By Types:
Formed Tube Cold Plate
Deep Drilled Cold Plate
Machined Channel Cold Plate
Pocketed Folded-fin Cold Plate
By Applications:
High Power Electronic Equipment
Laser Device
Power Conversion Equipment
Medical Equipment
Defence and Aerospace
LED
Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aluminum Cold Plate Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Aluminum Cold Plate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Formed Tube Cold Plate
1.4.3 Deep Drilled Cold Plate
1.4.4 Machined Channel Cold Plate
1.4.5 Pocketed Folded-fin Cold Plate
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Aluminum Cold Plate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 High Power Electronic Equipment
1.5.3 Laser Device
1.5.4 Power Conversion Equipment
1.5.5 Medical Equipment
1.5.6 Defence and Aerospace
1.5.7 LED
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Aluminum Cold Plate Market
1.8.1 Global Aluminum Cold Plate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Aluminum Cold Plate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Aluminum Cold Plate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Aluminum Cold Plate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Aluminum Cold Plate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Alumi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
2022-2027 Global and Regional Aluminum Cold Plate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Aluminum Cold Plate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Aluminum Cold Plate Market Research Report 2022
Global Aluminum Cold Plate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028