Global Blueberry Ingredient Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Blueberry Ingredient market was valued at 1493.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.94% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Blueberry is a fruit native to North America, having multiple health benefits. It is been used from ancient times as medicine for various diseases and disorders such as diarrhea, cataracts, urinary tract infections, etc. Blueberry is also known for its efficacy in improving vision. Blueberry is more often consumed as a fruit as well as in extract form. Blueberry extract has applications in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage industries, dietary supplements, etc.Market segmentation by product type includes, frozen blueberry, dried blueberry, concentrate, puree, and others. The frozen blueberry segment holds the largest share in the market, due to its increased consumption in the beverage and frozen dessert industries. The market for dried blueberries is growing at a faster rate, driven by the efficient freeze-dried blueberry technology. Freeze drying is an efficient method for blueberry preservation, as it retains maximum nutrients, when compared to other processed ingredient forms. Blueberry extract has witnessed an increase in demand from the nutraceutical industry, due to rise in the consumption of supplements.

By Market Verdors:

Ingredion

Agrana

Dohler

Wymans

Scenic Fruit

Sensient Technologies

Atlantic Blueberry

FutureCeuticals

JF Natural

By Types:

Blueberry Puree

Frozen Blueberry

Dried Blueberry

Blueberry Juice Concentrate

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Nutraceutical/Dietary Supplement

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blueberry Ingredient Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blueberry Ingredient Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Blueberry Puree

1.4.3 Frozen Blueberry

1.4.4 Dried Blueberry

1.4.5 Blueberry Juice Concentrate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blueberry Ingredient Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Food & Beverage

1.5.4 Nutraceutical/Dietary Supplement

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Blueberry Ingredient Market

1.8.1 Global Blueberry Ingredient Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Blueberry Ingredient Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Blueberry Ingredient Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Blueberry Ingredient Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Blueberry Ingredient Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Blueberry Ingredient Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Blueberry Ingredient Sa

