Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Montmorillonite Clay market was valued at 1145.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.89% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The name bentonite was first suggested in 1898 for clay hosted by the Benton Shale in Wyoming. It was initially described as clay formed by the alteration of volcanic ash, but the most widely used commercial definition is that bentonite is clay consisting essentially of smectite minerals (usually montmorillonite) regardless of occurrence or origin.Most economic bentonite deposits are of Cretaceous age or younger and associated with marine shale and marl (Wyoming), calcareous sands and marls (Morocco), carbonaceous shales and coal (South Africa), sandstone and conglomerate (Australia), dacitic pyroclastics and tuffs (Milos), andesite (China) or rhyolite and obsidian/perlite (China and Mozambique). Bentonite is characterised by exchangeable cations such as Ca2+, Mg2+, Na+ or Li+ which affect its designation and properties. For example, bentonite is typically described as either swelling or nonswelling bentonite. Swelling bentonite (also known as western bentonite) is sodium bentonite that swells in water and is generally used in its natural state. Non-swelling bentonite is calcium bentonite (also known as southern bentonite) that is used as mined, after treatment with soda ash to produce sodium-exchanged bentonite, or treated with acid to produce bleaching clay. Li-rich bentonite is known as hectorite and is commercially mined only in the US. Natural bentonites occur in two main forms: Na-based and Ca-based. While Ca-bentonite is more common, Na-bentonite is a more effective binder. To boost the binding power of Ca-bentonite, it is subjected to a chemical reaction with soda ash to activate its outer and inner surfaces, which increases its ability to bind water. United States is the largest producer and consumer, due to its rich reserves and strong demnd of bentonite. In North America, the market concentration in very high, most of bentonite is concentrated in Wyoming and developed by few manufacturers like Amcol, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Wyo-Ben Inc, Black Hills Bentonite and Tolsa Group (acquired the assets of U.S. Bentonite in the end of 2014).

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Sodium Bentonite

Calcium Bentonite

By Applications:

Molding Sands

Iron Ore Pelletizing

Pet Litter

Drilling Mud

Civil Engineering

Agriculture

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Montmorillonite Clay Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Sodium Bentonite

1.4.3 Calcium Bentonite

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Molding Sands

1.5.3 Iron Ore Pelletizing

1.5.4 Pet Litter

1.5.5 Drilling Mud

1.5.6 Civil Engineering

1.5.7 Agriculture

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Montmorillonite Clay Market

1.8.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Montmorillonite Clay Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Montmorillonite Clay Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales Rev

