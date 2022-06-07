Integrated Solar Street Light Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Integrated Solar Street Light market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Integrated Solar Street Light market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Integrated Solar Street Light market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Fully Integrated Solar Street Ligh

Semi Integrated Solar Street Ligh

Segment by Application

Parking Lot

Yard

Road

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Systellar Innovations

Philips

HeiSolar

ZGSM Technology

LUXMAN

EXC-LED Technology

Goldsuno Opto-electronic Techonology

MKLIGHTS Technology

Sokoyo

TianXiang Electric

Anern

SBM-SolarTech

RJ Solar

Liking Energy Technology

Fevino Industries

Eneltec

Lingda New Energy

HePu Lighting

PT Solarens Ledindo

Devang Solaar

Sinowatcher

Amrut Energy

Zolu Lighting

Solux Light

GRNLED

Nomo

EnGoPlanet

GS LIGHT

Blue Carbon

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Integrated Solar Street Light consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Integrated Solar Street Light market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Integrated Solar Street Light manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Integrated Solar Street Light with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Integrated Solar Street Light submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Integrated Solar Street Light companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Integrated Solar Street Light Product Introduction

1.2 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Integrated Solar Street Light Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Integrated Solar Street Light in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Integrated Solar Street Light Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Integrated Solar Street Light Industry Trends

1.5.2 Integrated Solar Street Light Market Drivers

1.5.3 Integrated Solar Street Light Market Challenges

1.5.4 Integrated Solar Street Light Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Integrated Solar Street Light Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Fully Integrated Solar Street Ligh

2.1.2 Semi Integrated Solar Street Ligh

2.2 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Integrated Solar Street Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Integrated Solar Street Light Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Parking Lot

3.1.2 Yard

3.1.3 Road

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Integrated Solar Street Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Integrated Solar Street Light Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Integrated Solar Street Light Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Integrated Solar Street Light in 2021

4.2.3 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Integrated Solar Street Light Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Integrated Solar Street Light Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Integrated Solar Street Light Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Integrated Solar Street Light Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Integrated Solar Street Light Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Integrated Solar Street Light Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Integrated Solar Street Light Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Integrated Solar Street Light Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Integrated Solar Street Light Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Integrated Solar Street Light Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Integrated Solar Street Light Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Integrated Solar Street Light Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Systellar Innovations

7.1.1 Systellar Innovations Corporation Information

7.1.2 Systellar Innovations Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Systellar Innovations Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Systellar Innovations Integrated Solar Street Light Products Offered

7.1.5 Systellar Innovations Recent Development

7.2 Philips

7.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.2.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Philips Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Philips Integrated Solar Street Light Products Offered

7.2.5 Philips Recent Development

7.3 HeiSolar

7.3.1 HeiSolar Corporation Information

7.3.2 HeiSolar Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 HeiSolar Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 HeiSolar Integrated Solar Street Light Products Offered

7.3.5 HeiSolar Recent Development

7.4 ZGSM Technology

7.4.1 ZGSM Technology Corporation Information

7.4.2 ZGSM Technology Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ZGSM Technology Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ZGSM Technology Integrated Solar Street Light Products Offered

7.4.5 ZGSM Technology Recent Development

7.5 LUXMAN

7.5.1 LUXMAN Corporation Information

7.5.2 LUXMAN Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 LUXMAN Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 LUXMAN Integrated Solar Street Light Products Offered

7.5.5 LUXMAN Recent Development

7.6 EXC-LED Technology

7.6.1 EXC-LED Technology Corporation Information

7.6.2 EXC-LED Technology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 EXC-LED Technology Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 EXC-LED Technology Integrated Solar Street Light Products Offered

7.6.5 EXC-LED Technology Recent Development

7.7 Goldsuno Opto-electronic Techonology

7.7.1 Goldsuno Opto-electronic Techonology Corporation Information

7.7.2 Goldsuno Opto-electronic Techonology Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Goldsuno Opto-electronic Techonology Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Goldsuno Opto-electronic Techonology Integrated Solar Street Light Products Offered

7.7.5 Goldsuno Opto-electronic Techonology Recent Development

7.8 MKLIGHTS Technology

7.8.1 MKLIGHTS Technology Corporation Information

7.8.2 MKLIGHTS Technology Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 MKLIGHTS Technology Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 MKLIGHTS Technology Integrated Solar Street Light Products Offered

7.8.5 MKLIGHTS Technology Recent Development

7.9 Sokoyo

7.9.1 Sokoyo Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sokoyo Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sokoyo Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sokoyo Integrated Solar Street Light Products Offered

7.9.5 Sokoyo Recent Development

7.10 TianXiang Electric

7.10.1 TianXiang Electric Corporation Information

7.10.2 TianXiang Electric Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 TianXiang Electric Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 TianXiang Electric Integrated Solar Street Light Products Offered

7.10.5 TianXiang Electric Recent Development

7.11 Anern

7.11.1 Anern Corporation Information

7.11.2 Anern Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Anern Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Anern Integrated Solar Street Light Products Offered

7.11.5 Anern Recent Development

7.12 SBM-SolarTech

7.12.1 SBM-SolarTech Corporation Information

7.12.2 SBM-SolarTech Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SBM-SolarTech Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SBM-SolarTech Products Offered

7.12.5 SBM-SolarTech Recent Development

7.13 RJ Solar

7.13.1 RJ Solar Corporation Information

7.13.2 RJ Solar Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 RJ Solar Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 RJ Solar Products Offered

7.13.5 RJ Solar Recent Development

7.14 Liking Energy Technology

7.14.1 Liking Energy Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 Liking Energy Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Liking Energy Technology Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Liking Energy Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 Liking Energy Technology Recent Development

7.15 Fevino Industries

7.15.1 Fevino Industries Corporation Information

7.15.2 Fevino Industries Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Fevino Industries Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Fevino Industries Products Offered

7.15.5 Fevino Industries Recent Development

7.16 Eneltec

7.16.1 Eneltec Corporation Information

7.16.2 Eneltec Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Eneltec Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Eneltec Products Offered

7.16.5 Eneltec Recent Development

7.17 Lingda New Energy

7.17.1 Lingda New Energy Corporation Information

7.17.2 Lingda New Energy Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Lingda New Energy Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Lingda New Energy Products Offered

7.17.5 Lingda New Energy Recent Development

7.18 HePu Lighting

7.18.1 HePu Lighting Corporation Information

7.18.2 HePu Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 HePu Lighting Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 HePu Lighting Products Offered

7.18.5 HePu Lighting Recent Development

7.19 PT Solarens Ledindo

7.19.1 PT Solarens Ledindo Corporation Information

7.19.2 PT Solarens Ledindo Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 PT Solarens Ledindo Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 PT Solarens Ledindo Products Offered

7.19.5 PT Solarens Ledindo Recent Development

7.20 Devang Solaar

7.20.1 Devang Solaar Corporation Information

7.20.2 Devang Solaar Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Devang Solaar Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Devang Solaar Products Offered

7.20.5 Devang Solaar Recent Development

7.21 Sinowatcher

7.21.1 Sinowatcher Corporation Information

7.21.2 Sinowatcher Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Sinowatcher Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Sinowatcher Products Offered

7.21.5 Sinowatcher Recent Development

7.22 Amrut Energy

7.22.1 Amrut Energy Corporation Information

7.22.2 Amrut Energy Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Amrut Energy Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Amrut Energy Products Offered

7.22.5 Amrut Energy Recent Development

7.23 Zolu Lighting

7.23.1 Zolu Lighting Corporation Information

7.23.2 Zolu Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Zolu Lighting Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Zolu Lighting Products Offered

7.23.5 Zolu Lighting Recent Development

7.24 Solux Light

7.24.1 Solux Light Corporation Information

7.24.2 Solux Light Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Solux Light Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Solux Light Products Offered

7.24.5 Solux Light Recent Development

7.25 GRNLED

7.25.1 GRNLED Corporation Information

7.25.2 GRNLED Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 GRNLED Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 GRNLED Products Offered

7.25.5 GRNLED Recent Development

7.26 Nomo

7.26.1 Nomo Corporation Information

7.26.2 Nomo Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Nomo Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Nomo Products Offered

7.26.5 Nomo Recent Development

7.27 EnGoPlanet

7.27.1 EnGoPlanet Corporation Information

7.27.2 EnGoPlanet Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 EnGoPlanet Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 EnGoPlanet Products Offered

7.27.5 EnGoPlanet Recent Development

7.28 GS LIGHT

7.28.1 GS LIGHT Corporation Information

7.28.2 GS LIGHT Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 GS LIGHT Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 GS LIGHT Products Offered

7.28.5 GS LIGHT Recent Development

7.29 Blue Carbon

7.29.1 Blue Carbon Corporation Information

7.29.2 Blue Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Blue Carbon Integrated Solar Street Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Blue Carbon Products Offered

7.29.5 Blue Carbon Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Integrated Solar Street Light Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Integrated Solar Street Light Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Integrated Solar Street Light Distributors

8.3 Integrated Solar Street Light Production Mode & Process

8.4 Integrated Solar Street Light Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Integrated Solar Street Light Sales Channels

8.4.2 Integrated Solar Street Light Distributors

8.5 Integrated Solar Street Light Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

