Isopentenyl Alcohol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isopentenyl Alcohol in global, including the following market information:

Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Isopentenyl Alcohol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isopentenyl Alcohol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industry Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isopentenyl Alcohol include Kuraray, BASF, Jilin Zhongxin Chemical Group and NHU, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isopentenyl Alcohol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industry Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Spice Grade

Other Grade

Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aroma Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Construction

Other

Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isopentenyl Alcohol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isopentenyl Alcohol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isopentenyl Alcohol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Isopentenyl Alcohol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

BASF

Jilin Zhongxin Chemical Group

NHU

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isopentenyl Alcohol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isopentenyl Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isopentenyl Alcohol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isopentenyl Alcohol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isopentenyl Alcohol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isopentenyl Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isopentenyl Alcohol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isopentenyl Alcohol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Isopentenyl A

