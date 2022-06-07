VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of VAE Redispersible Latex Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five VAE Redispersible Latex Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
VAE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of VAE Redispersible Latex Powder include Wacker, Celanese, Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC), BASF, Shandong Xindadi, Shandong Huishuntong, Dow, Vinavil and Hexion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the VAE Redispersible Latex Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
VAE
VAE-Veo Va
Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)
Construction and Tile Adhesives
Putty Powder and Dry-mix Mortars
Flooring Compounds and Caulks
Other Applications
Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies VAE Redispersible Latex Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies VAE Redispersible Latex Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies VAE Redispersible Latex Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies VAE Redispersible Latex Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wacker
Celanese
Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC)
BASF
Shandong Xindadi
Shandong Huishuntong
Dow
Vinavil
Hexion
Wanwei
Acquos
Organik
Shaanxi Xutai
Puyang Yintai
Gemez Chemical
Guangzhou Yuanye
Zhaojia
Henan Tiansheng Chem
Xinjiang Su Nok
Mizuda Bioscience
Shandong Micron
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 VAE Redispersible Latex Powder Compani
