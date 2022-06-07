Sequestering Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sequestering Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Sequestering Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sequestering Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Sequestering Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sequestering Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aminopolycarboxylates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sequestering Agent include Dow, Bozzetto Group, Mitsubishi Chemical, BASF, Nouryon, Huntsman, ADM, Roquette and Fuyang Biotech and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sequestering Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sequestering Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sequestering Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aminopolycarboxylates

Nitrilotriacetic Acid and Salts

Hydroxycarboxylic Acids

Sodium Gluconate

Other

Global Sequestering Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sequestering Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cleaners

Water Treatment

Pulp and Paper

Agrichemicals

Other

Global Sequestering Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sequestering Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sequestering Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sequestering Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sequestering Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Sequestering Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Bozzetto Group

Mitsubishi Chemical

BASF

Nouryon

Huntsman

ADM

Roquette

Fuyang Biotech

Dongxiao Biotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sequestering Agent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sequestering Agent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sequestering Agent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sequestering Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sequestering Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sequestering Agent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sequestering Agent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sequestering Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sequestering Agent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sequestering Agent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sequestering Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sequestering Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sequestering Agent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sequestering Agent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sequestering Agent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sequestering Agent Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sequestering Agent Market Siz

