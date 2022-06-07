Bioplastic Packaging Bag Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioplastic Packaging Bag in global, including the following market information:
Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7140020/global-bioplastic-packaging-bag-forecast-2022-2028-339
Global top five Bioplastic Packaging Bag companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bioplastic Packaging Bag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Starch Blends Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bioplastic Packaging Bag include NatureWorks, BASF, Novamont, Futamura, Taghleef Industries, BIOTEC, Jinhui Zhaolong, API and Agrana Starke, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bioplastic Packaging Bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Starch Blends
PLA
PBAT
Others
Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Speciality Stores
Others
Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bioplastic Packaging Bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bioplastic Packaging Bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bioplastic Packaging Bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Bioplastic Packaging Bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NatureWorks
BASF
Novamont
Futamura
Taghleef Industries
BIOTEC
Jinhui Zhaolong
API
Agrana Starke
Danimer Scientific
Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials
Kaneka
Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester
Mitsubishi Chemical
FKuR Kunststoff
BIO-FED
Biome Bioplastics
GRABIO
CARBIOLICE
United Biopolymers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bioplastic Packaging Bag Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bioplastic Packaging Bag Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bioplastic Packaging Bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bioplastic Packaging Bag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bioplastic Packaging Bag Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bioplastic Packaging Bag Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bioplastic Packaging Bag Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bioplastic Packaging Bag Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Bioplastic Rigid Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and China Bioplastic Packaging Bag Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and China Bioplastic Packaging Bag Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Bioplastic Rigid Packaging Market Research Report 2021